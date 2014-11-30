Reasons Why You Should Use Online Video

Are you someone who has a business and is struggling to get your service or product noticed? There are a lot of competitors out there and you need to stand out from the crowd or you have to be seen by customers or potential customers as an expert in your niche market in order to be a success.

There are many marketing strategies you can implement but one of the best ways to do it is through video marketing. There are several reasons why video marketing is the best way to go when it comes to gaining credibility and visibility for your business but for now we’ll give you the top 5.

Audience

There is a very big market for online video. There are about 2.9 billion internet users and a lot of them would rather watch video than to read a blog. Back in 2011, YouTube, the second largest search engine registered more than 1 trillion views or 140 views per person in the planet.

Become an instant celebrity without getting on television and paying for an advertisement. This may be easier said than done but when you’ve tapped into YouTube’s dedicated viewers it will be smooth sailing afterwards.

Video vs Blog

Writing and maintaining a blog takes a considerable amount of time and a lot of people struggle with this chore. Another problem that arises is that if you are not a natural born writer, you end up subcontracting this task and do not really get the results that you want.

Whereas, video is just like talking to your friends, just be confident in front of the camera and you’ll be able to express yourself. Record content often and record anywhere.

Video Bonds with Your Audience

Video is far more personal than text. Videos tend to speak directly to your customers and interact with them and strike a chord in their emotional strings making it easier for you to sell them your service or product.

Viewers are able to get to know you through videos and that is why it is one of the best tools to build an audience.

Video is Easy and Cheap to Produce

Video is inexpensive to produce. It doesn’t require fancy equipment. You can use your webcam or mobile phone. Of course, if you want to have professional looking videos you can hire a video production company if you have the budget. As long as you churn out quality content, your audience will not mind if your video is cheap and expensive.

Increases Your Online Reputation

By creating videos and imparting your knowledge and ideas, your target audience will be convinced that you know what you are talking about and will increase your online credibility. Credibility is a big thing because once a need for your service or product arises, your target market will be the ones who will seek you out and not notice the competition.